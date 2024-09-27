Babylon is fallen: the Vatican's popes & their questionable history

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





An excellent video, narrated by Peter Ruckman, on the evil and questionable history of the Vatican’s popes, who are called ‘holy father’ by their followers and by the world. In Matthew 23:9, Christ says: And call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.





The pope is the man of sin and son of perdition as per 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4 and the popes’ history is a testimony of what the Bible says about the pope as the main antichrist.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington