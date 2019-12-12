25 Shocking Quotes about Cancer

Get 3 free ebooks when you become an endalldisease insider:As many of you know when I was 12 years old my mother died of cancer. Years later I wanted to find out what the hell happened and why she died such an agonizing death so I conducted an investigation into the cancer industry. My conclusions were what most rational people will conclude when they look at the evidence – that my mother didn’t die of cancer; she was murdered for profit by an industry that cares more about making money than saving lives.But I am far from the first person to ever come to this conclusion. In fact, for hundreds of years, courageous doctors have been trying to warn the public about the cancer treatment industry and it’s murderous ways.In this episode, I will read to you 25 quotes from medical professionals who have been exposing the corruption and lies of the cancer industry.For the show notes visit:If you haven't already, check out my bestselling books and red light therapy devices below.Check out our red light therapy store:Read my books:Donate :Thanks for watching! Don't forget to subscribe, will see you in the next episode.Tags: quotes,cancer,breast cancer quotes,breast cancer awareness,facts about cancer men,facts about cancer guys,bible quotes for cancer,interesting facts about cancer,breast cancer,interesting facts about cancer man,breast cancer (disease or medical condition),facts about people who are cancer, quotes about cancer, cancer quotes, surgery quotes, chemotherapy quotes, cancer industry