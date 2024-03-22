2024-3-22 day of preparation - quick talk



What is important?

~have multiple ways to grow, harvest, save, reseed your own food...

~heat your home

~have clean drinking water

~abstain from the worldly and the religion's of your fathers

~learn how to walk in covenant with the Father (this year on new moon of april 9 at even, the sabbath year begins...we shall not sow our ground this year....so buy any food you don't have for a whole year ahead of time! and abstain from the fresh produce and food) I can't tell you how much these things actually matter, when most people do not ever think of God anymore, do not know His covenant, and do not care even when you tell them. The only thing they care about is when judgments come upon them, then they want God to save them. Well, stop not giving a damn, and maybe the judgments wouldn't come.........huh.........???????

~the things you do in your spirit, and the why, matter.......with Yahuah. You cannot say that you love Him, if you do not keep His covenant.

~praise God, don't waste your time, prepare, it will be war here, and all sorts of horrible. God wouldn't have told us to build an ark if it wasn't going to be, would HE?

~still looking for my promised wife of the Father..........if you are out there somewhere reading this..........God will bring you along eventually.......missing you, waiting for that wonderful day!!! ok, back to work..........













