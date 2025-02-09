Trump Promotes Sunday Service At National Prayer Breakfast. White House Faith Office Task Force

Trump says at prayer breakfast he wants to root out ‘anti-Christian bias,’ urging: ‘Bring God back’ President Trump said Thursday that he wants to root out “anti-Christian bias” in the U.S., announcing that he is forming a task force to be led by Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi to investigate the “targeting” of Christians. Speaking at a pair of events in Washington surrounding the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said the task force would be directed to “immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the [Department of Justice], which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI — terrible — and other agencies.” Trump said Bondi would also work to “fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society and to move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide.”





Trump's mantra at Thursday's prayer breakfasts? Make America religious again

Here are the key takeaways from President Donald Trump's remarks at 2 National Prayer Breakfast events on Thursday





At two prayer breakfasts, Trump calls himself champion of religion

WASHINGTON (RNS) — Trump took the occasion to announce he would appoint Florida Pastor Paula White to lead his White House Faith Office. Appearing at two events on Thursday (Feb. 6), both of them part of the festivities surrounding the National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump spoke about the centrality of religious belief to the United States and announced that he would create a new presidential commission on religious liberty.





“From the earliest days of our republic, faith in God has always been the ultimate source of the strength that beats in the hearts of our nation,” Trump said in his first appearance in front of a gathering of lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. “We have to bring religion back. We have to bring it back much stronger.”





Later, at a separate NPB Gathering at the Washington Hilton hotel, Trump announced he would appoint Florida Pastor Paula White to lead his White House faith office, as she did at the end of the first Trump administration.





At the Capitol, talking to members of Congress from both parties, Trump expressed hope that lawmakers will find common ground, specifically mentioning transgender rights, which he inveighed against during his presidential campaign. He related a conversation with a transgender rights supporter who opposed the president’s recent executive order banning transgender women from women’s sports. While he didn’t agree with the person, Trump added, “He’s a good person, and just believes it.”





Trump pledges access for faith leaders 'directly into the Oval Office' if elected





Trump to sign executive order establishing White House faith office

The new office will 'empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to better serve families and communities'





Paula White on Trump's Second Term: 'God Is Moving in America'

The reverend said, "there is a return and a hunger for God. God is moving in America, and He is not done with America"





How a religious White House office could promote the common good—or politicize religion





David House