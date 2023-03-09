VACCINE GENOCIDE – MRNA SPREADS TO ENTIRE BODY – STEW PETERS – DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

Dr. Paul Alexander states that the CDC, FDA, and NIH, with foreknowledge, lied to the public. They knew that the C-19 injection would not be isolated to intramuscular tissue but spread throughout the body and cross the blood/brain barrier.
