Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Solar Eclipse in Prophecy
channel image
High Hopes
3062 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
106 views
Published 19 hours ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Feb 23, 2024


Today Pastor Stan talks form the heart. Is there a time coming where the Sun, Moon and Stars will be a confirmation that Judgment is coming to America? When exactly will that be? Today, we’ll be looking at a solar eclipse coming soon, and whether it has any prophetic connection for America.


00:00 - Solar Eclipse Beginning of Judgment on America

01:06 - Is it True?

08:33 - What Should I Listen to?

10:58 - What’s Going to Happen?

17:39 - When does the Sun, Moon and Stars Speak?

25:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen

27:43 - EMP Shield

28:29 - Prophecy Club Gold


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4f6mdx-solar-eclipse-in-prophecy-02232024.html

Keywords
americaprophecystarsmoonsunjudgmentsolar eclipseprophecy clubstan johnson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket