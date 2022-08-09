TLAV Bursting The Injection Deception With A Word From Thomas Massie

The Last American Vagabondhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/W2HyW5Aw3SJ5/

https://rumble.com/v1f83rh-bursting-the-injection-perception-with-a-word-from-thomas-massie.html





Bursting The Injection Deception With A Word From Thomas Massie





This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 08/03/22





Full Episodes And Links Can Be Seen Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/congress-pushes-jab-stops-transmission-lie-ethylene-oxide-regulating-digital-carbon-wallets/