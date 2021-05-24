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Feast of Unleavened Bread Out of Egypt
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This video shows how to keep the Feast of Unleavened Bread on Aviv 15-21 by using the sighted moon and barley in Israel. The Passover is prepared in the afternoon of Aviv 14 and eaten with unleavened bread that evening, which begins Aviv 15 on the first day of Unleavened Bread. During the Feast, we bring a first fruits offering of barley to Yehovah on "the morrow after the Sabbath." When Joshua led Israel into the Promised Land, they ate the Passover on Saturday evening and started eating the fresh barley of the land the very next day on Sunday - Wave Sheaf Day. Since we are not to eat the fresh barley until the offering is waved, this proves that "the morrow" (Sunday) must fall within the seven days of Unleavened Bread, but not always "the Sabbath" that precedes it. After counting seven weeks from the first fruits offering during the Feast of Unleavened Bread, the Feast of Weeks closes the summer Feasts with a new first fruits offering - both offerings representing the resurrections of the saints at different times.
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📩 Get News, Analysis and Biblical Insights Straight From Joseph Dumond’s Desk Every Week For Free: https://sightedmoon.com/newsletter
🌙 Love Sighted Moon’s Work And Want To Learn More About Prophecy, The Sabbatical + Jubilee Years And How To Apply God’s Instructions In These Last Days? Here Are Some Next Steps…
1. LIKE + SUBSCRIBE to Sightedmoon
2. GRAB A FREE EBOOK:
http://bit.ly/ItWasARiddleNotACommand (free with Kindle Unlimited)
https://sightedmoon.com/product/the-v...
https://sightedmoon.com/product/bibli...
3. SOME GOOD CONTENT TO BINGE: Learn more about the lost tribes of Israel, Torah studies, Yeshua’s message, the 70 Shabua of Daniel, the Sabbatical and Jubilee years and more with the Sighted Moon channel:
http://bit.ly/sm_binge
4. FOLLOW OUR WORK:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Remembering-...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/josephfdumond
Podcast: http://sightedmoon.blubrry.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/dumond1958
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13514528
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KheE...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-800337
5. DONATE
Pay it forward. The Gospel is free. Our Newsletters are free, our videos are free. But it does cost money to produce market and maintain it all as well as pay for hall rentals and build the Bible Schools we are now doing. So while the Gospel is free it does not go out without a cost.
You can help us continue to produce our message by paying it forward. Someone in the past made a donation that made it possible for you to hear this message and they also helped us get the work done up until this point. For a cup of coffee and a bagel, per month you can help us reach those people who have not yet heard. You can help us pay for the lecture halls to teach in, so they too, can hear.
Go to our donation page https://sightedmoon.com/home/donations/ and become a monthly donor for $5 per month and pay it forward so this end time message can be preached in the whole world.
Thank you for your support.
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