Dog Training - No More Jumping on Visitors. Dr. Sophia Demonstrates in Real Living Room. www.DrSophiaYin.com

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"Generally when we have a dog that likes to jump, we want to remove the attention when he jumps and only reward when he sits. But if we just sit around and let them keep jumping, they may not perceive that we are ignoring them. So instead, when they run up to us, we can get the treat down to their face to stop them and then reward them for sitting." ~ Sophia Yin, DVM, www.DrSophiaYin.com
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