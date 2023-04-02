My brother wrote this song and I arranged it. The lyrics follow:

We are the nation of the Lord

And in our hands his mighty sword

Becomes the power of his word

Becomes the power of his love.

Oh holy nation of the Lord

Exact expression of his word

For as he is , then so are we

And as he is, we'll ever be.

Hosanna! Hosanna!

Your kingdom's on high

The Alpha, Omega,

Redeemer, Messiah.

Oh mighty nation of the Lord

Born of the Spirit and the blood

Go forth and take your promised land.

You know it's yours--you know you can.

Oh righteous nation of the Lord

Your sons and daughters re-reward

You know it came from God on high

Lift up your hands and touch the sky.

Hosanna! Hosanna!

Your kingdom's on high

The Alpha, Omega,

Redeemer, Messiah.

We are the nation of the Lord!