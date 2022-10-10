Conspiracy Theories?, Depopulation, UFO's
Episode 24 is the first of three talks that links together the different things happening around the world that seem to be disjointed. We apply the filter again as we have done in previous episodes. Is it truth? Is it conspiracy theories? How do we connect the dots to see where we are heading?
Please Support this Channel with Prayer and if you would like to donate our
Paypal email address is [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.