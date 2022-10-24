https://gnews.org/articles/485645





10/22/2022 Miles Guo: When Hu Jintao was being escorted out of the closing ceremony of the 20th Party Congress, if he tapped the shoulders of all other senior CCP cadres on the rostrum after tapping Li Keqiang’s, and if they dared to call for actions, a revolution would have taken place! Sadly, none of those selfish and faithless senior CCP cadres has the guts or wisdom to do so