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Johnny Cirucci of JohnnyCirucci.com joins me in this episode to expose the fact that the majority of the US Supreme Court is beholden to a foreign entity, Rome, and a foreign king, the pope. This eye-opening episode will help you see the real hand of power behind many in the US and even around the world, and how we can war against it and even overcome it.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/hunting-the-hydra-the-majority-of-scotus-has-allegiance-to-a-foreign-entity-king/
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