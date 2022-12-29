Dr. Judy Mikovits | COVID-19 Shots | Is mRNA Being Delivered In the Flu Shots? What to Do If You Have Already Taken the COVID-19 Shots?
Learn More ABout Dr. Judy Mikovits Today At:
www.TheRealDrJudy.com
www.LightDoveMinistries.com
Learn More About Dr. Jason Dean’s Solutions Today At:
https://www.bravetv.store/Clay
READ - 2nd Chronicles 7:14 -
Part 1 - Intro - mRNA In Flu Shots
Part 2 - https://rumble.com/v1ypm6c-covid-19-shots-what-you-do-if-youve-already-taken-the-mrna-modifying.html
Part 3 - COVID-19 Shots | What You Do If You’ve Already Taken the mRNA-Modifying Nano-Technology COVID-19 Shots and You Don’t Want to Die Suddenly? (Doctor Judy Mikovits)
Don’t Future COVID-19 Shots
Don’t Take the Flu Shots
Learn More About the Solutions Provided by Dr. Judy Mikovits Today -
Learn More At: www.LightDoveMinistries.com
Part 4 - Dr. Jason Dean Solution
Dr. Judy’s Recommendations Include:
Pro Lean Greens
Cardio Miracle
Immune Formula 200 (IF-200)
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and CBDC-Related Confiscation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
Discover the TRUTH About the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Today: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Discover the Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Jan. 20th & 21st - 584 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
WATCH - The Great Reset | The Great Reset Agenda Explained In 7 Minutes and 8 Seconds: Connecting the Dots Between the mRNA Modifying Nano-Technology Shots, 5G, CBDCs, MIT, Quantum Dots, Gates, Epstein, Schwab, Musk, CERN, and the Mark of the Beast - https://rumble.com/v21tjsa-the-great-reset-the-great-reset-agenda-explained-in-7-minutes-and-8-seconds.html
Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Jan. 20th & 21st - 401 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.