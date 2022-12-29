Create New Account
Dr. Judy Mikovits | COVID-19 Shots | Is mRNA Being Delivered In the Flu Shots? What to Do If You Have Already Taken the COVID-19 Shots?
Thrivetime Show
Published Yesterday |

Dr. Judy Mikovits | COVID-19 Shots | Is mRNA Being Delivered In the Flu Shots? What to Do If You Have Already Taken the COVID-19 Shots?

Learn More ABout Dr. Judy Mikovits Today At:
www.TheRealDrJudy.com
www.LightDoveMinistries.com

Learn More About Dr. Jason Dean’s Solutions Today At:
https://www.bravetv.store/Clay

READ - 2nd Chronicles 7:14 -

Part 1 - Intro - mRNA In Flu Shots

Part 2 - https://rumble.com/v1ypm6c-covid-19-shots-what-you-do-if-youve-already-taken-the-mrna-modifying.html

Part 3 - COVID-19 Shots | What You Do If You’ve Already Taken the mRNA-Modifying Nano-Technology COVID-19 Shots and You Don’t Want to Die Suddenly? (Doctor Judy Mikovits)

Don’t Future COVID-19 Shots
Don’t Take the Flu Shots
Learn More About the Solutions Provided by Dr. Judy Mikovits Today -
Learn More At: www.LightDoveMinistries.com

Part 4 - Dr. Jason Dean Solution

Dr. Judy’s Recommendations Include:
Pro Lean Greens
Cardio Miracle
Immune Formula 200 (IF-200)

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and CBDC-Related Confiscation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com

Discover the TRUTH About the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Today: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Discover the Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Jan. 20th & 21st - 584 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH - The Great Reset | The Great Reset Agenda Explained In 7 Minutes and 8 Seconds: Connecting the Dots Between the mRNA Modifying Nano-Technology Shots, 5G, CBDCs, MIT, Quantum Dots, Gates, Epstein, Schwab, Musk, CERN, and the Mark of the Beast - https://rumble.com/v21tjsa-the-great-reset-the-great-reset-agenda-explained-in-7-minutes-and-8-seconds.html

Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content

