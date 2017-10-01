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Video Flashback: October 1, 2017 8 seconds Helicopter Gunship Fires On Concert Seen
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483 views • November 26, 2021
This very short cell phone video shows almost 9 seconds of a T-51 style helicopter gunship as the audio match of what and whom fired down on the October 1, 2017 Massacre. It leaves no doubt of US Intel involvement in the Conspiracy and Cover-up of what really happened at this False Flag event where any US Citizen was seen as the enemy of those Federally enabled and protected anonymous murderers of the Shadow Government. What they did once, they will willing do again and far more worse, it seems likely to say, because they never had to account for it the 1st time around.
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