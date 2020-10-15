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Hunter Biden Demanded $30 Million from Burisma to Meet Joe, Big Tech Buries Story
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94 views • October 15, 2020
The FBI tried to cover up the Hunter Biden emails last year by confiscating them from a computer repairman and stonewalling him afterwards, according to reports. The emails only became public because the repairman made a copy of Biden’s hard drive that was ultimately delivered to Rudy Giuliani.
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