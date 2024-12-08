Russian fighters completely surrounded by the enemy, essentially finding themselves in a trap - Kursk direction

Description found with this video:

A group of our fighters in the Kursk direction found themselves completely surrounded by the enemy, essentially finding themselves in a trap. Thanks to their persistence, courage, bravery and professionalism, the guys were able to fight off the enemy and escape from the encirclement!

This is one of many battles that shows the full severity of military operations. And everyone should understand that in such difficult battles there can be no losses.





⚡️ Two Majors