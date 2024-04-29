WE'VE BEEN WASTING OUR TIME. THERE HAS BEEN ONE ADVERSE EVENT. 🤡😯🤯

There's one glaring thing missing from this story (besides the truth) - VAERS. The CDC built VAERS to supposedly monitor problems, adverse reactions etc. But as it turns out, researchers can't use it to monitor or discover problems. No. They can only do "research studies" for this purpose. They're intentionally ignoring the primary system that was designed to identify these murders...err... extremely RARE issues!
https://youtu.be/5LEeN7U4sng?si=9qOklyrf83UV8NI_
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/hospitalizations
