WE'VE BEEN WASTING OUR TIME. THERE HAS BEEN ONE ADVERSE EVENT. 🤡😯🤯
The Prisoner
210 views
Published a day ago

There's one glaring thing missing from this story (besides the truth) - VAERS. The CDC built VAERS to supposedly monitor problems, adverse reactions etc. But as it turns out, researchers can't use it to monitor or discover problems. No. They can only do "research studies" for this purpose. They're intentionally ignoring the primary system that was designed to identify these murders...err... extremely RARE issues!

Sources

Story

https://youtu.be/5LEeN7U4sng?si=9qOklyrf83UV8NI_

https://openvaers.com/covid-data/hospitalizations

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

