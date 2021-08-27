BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

August 26 - Bombings in Kabul, Terrorists Emboldened, Do you see the warning signs?
Patriot Nation Live
Patriot Nation Live
28 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • August 27, 2021
Commie Joe Biden has caused the biggest crisis in NATO history, 40,000 Americans are stranded, 80 billion dollars of American Military weapons and vehicles are now in the hands of terrorists, 12 American Service personnel have been killed, hundreds of civilians are dead or injured, with more attacks highly likely.

Was this all the result of a bumbling, stumbling, clueless, Woke, moron or is it all part of a very carefully created plan being skillfully carried out for his puppet masters? What is next? Do you need to be worried?

My thoughts on the horrible news of today as well as my thoughts on what is really happening and what I think is yet to come.

Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Keywords
talibanafghanistan talibanpolitical commentarypatriot nationpatriot nation livepatriotnationliveconservative political commentaryus afghanistanafghanistan newskabul airport
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads&#8217;

Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads’

Cassie B.
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Garrison Vance
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy