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August 26 - Bombings in Kabul, Terrorists Emboldened, Do you see the warning signs?
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31 views • August 27, 2021
Commie Joe Biden has caused the biggest crisis in NATO history, 40,000 Americans are stranded, 80 billion dollars of American Military weapons and vehicles are now in the hands of terrorists, 12 American Service personnel have been killed, hundreds of civilians are dead or injured, with more attacks highly likely.
Was this all the result of a bumbling, stumbling, clueless, Woke, moron or is it all part of a very carefully created plan being skillfully carried out for his puppet masters? What is next? Do you need to be worried?
My thoughts on the horrible news of today as well as my thoughts on what is really happening and what I think is yet to come.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Was this all the result of a bumbling, stumbling, clueless, Woke, moron or is it all part of a very carefully created plan being skillfully carried out for his puppet masters? What is next? Do you need to be worried?
My thoughts on the horrible news of today as well as my thoughts on what is really happening and what I think is yet to come.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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