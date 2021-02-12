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White Privilege: Patient Zero (Part 1) | Popp Culture
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143 views • February 12, 2021
We all know "White Privilege" is not real. But most of us don't know where it came from. You're about to find out. Bring booze.
Drink from the cup of truth and honesty today!
https://teespring.com/stores/genuine-janxrathra
Burn the Midnight with Frank Cervi's Crimson Capsule icon!
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Main Source
https://www.collegeart.org/pdf/diversity/white-privilege-and-male-privilege.pdf
Other Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/wip/SI1hq
2. https://archive.vn/37tZr
3. https://archive.vn/iWctf
4. https://archive.vn/D1phe
5. https://archive.vn/nNC4Z
6. https://archive.vn/TcGJa
7. https://archive.vn/wip/JjkrU
8. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60KtCDJAf30
9. https://archive.vn/dQ5op
10. https://archive.vn/5FfZk
11. https://archive.vn/Plwi9
12. https://archive.vn/ekDWM
13. https://archive.vn/wip/O8wpp
14. https://archive.vn/oC5Gg
15. https://archive.vn/H1GXp
16. https://archive.vn/RInBA
17. https://archive.vn/1OmgB
Drink from the cup of truth and honesty today!
https://teespring.com/stores/genuine-janxrathra
Burn the Midnight with Frank Cervi's Crimson Capsule icon!
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Main Source
https://www.collegeart.org/pdf/diversity/white-privilege-and-male-privilege.pdf
Other Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/wip/SI1hq
2. https://archive.vn/37tZr
3. https://archive.vn/iWctf
4. https://archive.vn/D1phe
5. https://archive.vn/nNC4Z
6. https://archive.vn/TcGJa
7. https://archive.vn/wip/JjkrU
8. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60KtCDJAf30
9. https://archive.vn/dQ5op
10. https://archive.vn/5FfZk
11. https://archive.vn/Plwi9
12. https://archive.vn/ekDWM
13. https://archive.vn/wip/O8wpp
14. https://archive.vn/oC5Gg
15. https://archive.vn/H1GXp
16. https://archive.vn/RInBA
17. https://archive.vn/1OmgB
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