AI Dominion Games Ep 8: SHERMAN SILENT SIGNAL NOISE

December 13, 2022Note Elon Musk has just tweeted this: "The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters"
I am saying the 'woke mind virus' originates with Trudeau's transfection program at UBC and witnesses are silenced by T's ChildBase blackmail
David Hawkins Website https://reversecsiscripts.com/ and https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI
Twitter profile from https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins: Tracks Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program (88) to Musk's AI-bot noise, Tesla's lethal autonomous weapons systems and AR ChildBase-blackmail games
Relevant tweet: Are Musk's 'noisy' AI bots hiding Sherman murders in a Trudeau game of Covid LAWS? Did Musk patentors target cities with 'transfected' Tesla weapons and ChildBase blackmail programs? Do 6M Covid deaths link WO-2014172045-A1, CA3129725A1, US6166679A, US9498694 and US20070298871A1? - Tweet sent 10:52AM Dec 11, 2022
Podcasts: 3 episodes https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/
Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world. Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor
Christopher James website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources
Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.