Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TV star suffers VAXX poison induced CARDIAC ARREST
channel image
The Prisoner
8673 Subscribers
Shop now
741 views
Published 14 hours ago

Bob Odenkirk. 2021.
"Bob Odenkirk on How CPR and a Defibrillator Brought Him Back to Life"
Bob Odenkirk details the events surrounding the heart attack he suffered while filming “Better Call Saul.”
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=SjJrcVnHWpQ
###

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
vaccineheart attackbob odenkirk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket