Seeds of Death: Unveiling the Lies of GMOs

‘The leaders of Big Agriculture – Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta – are determined that world’s populations remain ignorant about the serious health and environmental risks of genetically modified crops and industrial agriculture. Deep layers of deception and corruption underlie both the science favouring GMOs and the corporations and governments supporting them.
This award-winning documentary, “Seeds of Death”, exposes the dangers of genetically modified foods and features leading scientists, physicians, professors, attorneys and activists. You’ll see the corruption surrounding GMOs and the deception being perpetrated against the world.
This documentary was made by Gary Null. Gary is an American talk radio host and author on alternative and complementary medicine and nutrition. He is an anti-vaccinationist.’
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.