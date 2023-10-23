Create New Account
Israeli lies and crimes...
Published Monday

This is from 2010; Has there been a shift in Israel's ties with its allies since the Gaza war and how will that affect the peace process with the Palestinians? Is international support for Israel dwindling since the Gaza war and is it losing the battle for global public opinion?

