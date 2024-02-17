Create New Account
On the False Worship of the Goddess - Exposing the Signs
The Open Scroll
Published Yesterday

About 10 years ago, the Heavenly Father began to enlighten me about the widespread worship of the goddess, which was far more pervasive than I had imagined. This expression of idolatry is done openly - but also very secretly. The signs abound in the public domain. Can you recognize these signs?


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/GoddessWorshipExposed.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

