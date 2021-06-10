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Introducing: Who is R$E? 'Time for us to wake up from our Sleep' [15.12.2015]
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80 views • June 10, 2021
David Bass (Daveyboyz) born 19 August 1987 (age 33) Luton, Bedfordshire, England. David Bass is a British TV Presenter, writer and filmmaker, turned Christian evangelist and "conspiracy theorist", based in London, UK. He found his fame through using the video sharing website YouTube.
In late 2010 David co-presented alongside Radio 1's James King and Lizzie Cundy for the seventh series of ITV2's weekly show ITV at the Movies.[1] In the mid-2010s he became a born again Christian and denounced his former career and chosen life path.
He started making YouTube videos affirming his faith, as well as exposing the satanic "New World Order."[2] [3] In one of his videos he visits the site of Tall el-Hammam, which he claims is the site of Sodom and Gomorrah and shows the accuracy of the Bible. [4] [5] [6] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daveyboyz
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Mainstream Media Analyst. Former TV Presenter David Bass takes a critical look at today's TV propaganda and how it ties in with the belief system of the ancient pagan mystery schools.
"What R$E is doing is something called contextualization, like Wycliffe does.
He is making the Gospel understandable to to the philosophical equivalent of a tribe in the Amazon."
About R$E
Sharing the Gospel to a lost generation, in language that they can understand and relate to.
"R$E" or "RoundSaturnsEye" is an independent ministry run by a sinner, passionate about Christ, saved by grace. The purpose of the ministry is to share Christ in new and innovative ways that combat the current rise of Luciferian spiritual deception. The agenda you're seeing in the media just inadvertently proves the only truth of Christ, the Messiah, our way Home. Showing the truth of salvation, with real world evidences surrounding you every day, one video at a time.
"What R$E is doing is something called contextualization, like Wycliffe does. He is making the Gospel understandable to the philosophical equivalent of a tribe in the Amazon." Michael, USA
--
If you feel led to support this independant outreach:
PATREON: http://www.roundsaturnseye.com
or Paypal address: [email protected]
WEBSITE: http://www.rseonline.org (YouTube)
R$E side channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ
R$E HINDI https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDeoGXSAugOI-eNFOIA5_oQ
R$E FRANCE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCipd6a-Ut85HQkYQtWDnYBA
PATREON https://www.patreon.com/roundsaturnseye
R$E Online https://www.youtube.com/roundsaturnseye
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QfVtZ4PkShdR/
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R$E Time for us to wake up from our sleep - An announcement from daveyboyz [05.12.2015]
7,564 views • Dec 5, 2015
daveyboyz - 41K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_yUDVLiGmSE
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R$E Luciferian Plan - The Great Reset [16.01.2021]
39,211 views•Premiered Jan 16, 2021 - 4 months ago
https://youtu.be/CKfAcKr2mWY
In late 2010 David co-presented alongside Radio 1's James King and Lizzie Cundy for the seventh series of ITV2's weekly show ITV at the Movies.[1] In the mid-2010s he became a born again Christian and denounced his former career and chosen life path.
He started making YouTube videos affirming his faith, as well as exposing the satanic "New World Order."[2] [3] In one of his videos he visits the site of Tall el-Hammam, which he claims is the site of Sodom and Gomorrah and shows the accuracy of the Bible. [4] [5] [6] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daveyboyz
--
Mainstream Media Analyst. Former TV Presenter David Bass takes a critical look at today's TV propaganda and how it ties in with the belief system of the ancient pagan mystery schools.
"What R$E is doing is something called contextualization, like Wycliffe does.
He is making the Gospel understandable to to the philosophical equivalent of a tribe in the Amazon."
About R$E
Sharing the Gospel to a lost generation, in language that they can understand and relate to.
"R$E" or "RoundSaturnsEye" is an independent ministry run by a sinner, passionate about Christ, saved by grace. The purpose of the ministry is to share Christ in new and innovative ways that combat the current rise of Luciferian spiritual deception. The agenda you're seeing in the media just inadvertently proves the only truth of Christ, the Messiah, our way Home. Showing the truth of salvation, with real world evidences surrounding you every day, one video at a time.
"What R$E is doing is something called contextualization, like Wycliffe does. He is making the Gospel understandable to the philosophical equivalent of a tribe in the Amazon." Michael, USA
--
If you feel led to support this independant outreach:
PATREON: http://www.roundsaturnseye.com
or Paypal address: [email protected]
WEBSITE: http://www.rseonline.org (YouTube)
R$E side channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ
R$E HINDI https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDeoGXSAugOI-eNFOIA5_oQ
R$E FRANCE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCipd6a-Ut85HQkYQtWDnYBA
PATREON https://www.patreon.com/roundsaturnseye
R$E Online https://www.youtube.com/roundsaturnseye
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QfVtZ4PkShdR/
--
R$E Time for us to wake up from our sleep - An announcement from daveyboyz [05.12.2015]
7,564 views • Dec 5, 2015
daveyboyz - 41K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_yUDVLiGmSE
--
R$E Luciferian Plan - The Great Reset [16.01.2021]
39,211 views•Premiered Jan 16, 2021 - 4 months ago
https://youtu.be/CKfAcKr2mWY
Keywords
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