© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexander Vladimirovich Zakharchenko said this about Russell 'Texas' Bentley.
On this day, 6 years ago, the first Head and was Prime Minister of Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko died as a result of assassination attempt by the Ukrainian special services. He was killed in 2018 when a bomb exploded in a café that he frequently visited.
Russell said, I am grateful to him for the compliment he made to my beloved mother. Russell's post dated comment, from back on August 31, 2023, a year ago today, on the 5th anniversary of Zakharchenko's death. Russell 'Texas' Bentley was murdered this past April, 2024.
Look at the Zakharchenko video, posted earlier today. I wrote details of Russell's fight at the Donetsk Airport Siege in 2015, with link to the article of that interview.
https://www.brighteon.com/11259505-1612-4591-9fa5-cf3c05bdd068