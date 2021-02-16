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Parler IS BACK; Kind of, Cuomo SHIFTS BLAME: Breaking On The Daily #71
KelKidman
KelKidman
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70 views • February 16, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/4EOCQ
https://archive.vn/O81Id
https://archive.vn/urIW2
https://archive.vn/BiNB3

Timestamps:
0:00 Parler is back up
12:20 WSJ publishes puff piece on losers in GameStop stock trading
16:26 Cuomo shifts blame on nursing homes/ why the government responds so giddily to crisis
29:00 Outro



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#Parler #BigTech #Covid19




For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
censorshipnewspoliticsrantconservativeamazonbig techmediamindsandrew cuomocommentarylibertariangabcuomonursing homesalt techcoronaviruscovid 19covidparlerawsbreaking on the daily
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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