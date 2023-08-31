Video presented by Russian MOD this morning.
Direct hit: Western MD’s T-72B3 crews in action
📍 Kupyansk direction
T-72B3 crews entered firing positions and wiped out concealed AFU positions in a woodland by direct fires.
