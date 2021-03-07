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'Sex Crime Culture' in the US military, the brutal murder of Vanessa Guillen, in Texas
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92 views • March 07, 2021
The 'sex crime culture' in the US military - the brutal murder of a young soldier in Texas sees other servicewomen bravely come forward as commanders are called-out for not doing more to crack down. One victim claims they're being silenced.
full newscast here,
RT News - July 15 2020
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/494772-rtnews-july-15-12msk/
The 'sex crime culture' in the US military - the brutal murder of a young soldier in Texas sees other servicewomen bravely come forward as commanders are called-out for not doing more to crack down. One victim claims they're being silenced.
full newscast here,
RT News - July 15 2020
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/494772-rtnews-july-15-12msk/
Invisible Wars, Exposing the Rampage of Sexual Abuse in the US Military, an RT Documentary
https://youtu.be/9dHL9NceRfg
https://youtu.be/uKuU73SdLoM
Gerald Celente, ACTIVE Military Suicides Spike, Among the 22 Veterans per Day
https://youtu.be/4Z4A4pjGHsQ
MEDLEY OF AMERICAN ATROCITIES. YOU OUGHT TO BE ASHAMED TO BE AMERICAN
https://youtu.be/WnPlJiV7p0c
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s1825QjAEiQZ/
KAY GRIGGS INTERVIEW, FULL 7 PLUS HOURS. LEAVES YOU SPEECHLESS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzoZFyFoqXuF/
Gerald Celente's Super Salute to General Mad Dog Mattis, The Presstitues Hero
https://youtu.be/DgUS6d8x5D4
Whole World Ruled by Homosexual Pedophile, Psychopaths in 6 Major Institutions
https://youtu.be/XOZUkh8s_0Q
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aThlL8fcHhND/
More Proof USA is ISIS, Coalition Rescues ISIS Commanders in Syria
https://youtu.be/MH-IE3EZ4UU
"Mosul's Stench of Death Makes you Wrench" USA/NATO Should Clean Up Dead.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cJuRR_oXDo
Trump’s War Mongering WITH USA`s Inept Military, Will Lose WW3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFmA6i3ZHQU
Thank God for Mercenaries. Trump Bans Transgender in Military
https://youtu.be/xbQDLrca7Do
Memorial Day Message, F#@k The Military. World's Biggest Criminals.
https://youtu.be/QWpKhyYJIyk
N Korea, It's Not About the NUKES, It's About the Heroin Cash Crop
https://youtu.be/68mPxN0ThXI
Trump. Joined the Club, Another War Criminal, Full Speech
https://youtu.be/b7xRwkC8ppE
De JaVu, Another War Criminal Born, Trump Attacks Syria
https://youtu.be/-__ipkPJG5Q
China's Military Women can Wipe Out the USA. Our guys are fatigued, drugged, suicidal, etc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmnoB9SDD0
WW$ & Civil Wars Against Bank$ters, Who are Protected by your taxes, WW3 in process.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAx7c75F5_c
WW4 Will Be Fought With Sticks and Stones. Albert Einstein.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JORMPk8ZHZ0
Mid-Air Dog Fight Avoided, NATO F-18 as Su-27 Protects Their FM’s Jet
https://youtu.be/fF67dUWX-mM
Silly Iranians, Put Their Country in the Middle of US Military Bases
https://vimeo.com/343846522
US Army's University Coup Cookbook of Atrocities and Destruction
https://youtu.be/O7Qz1KnFbLg
Syria Missile Attacks? Nope, Just USA Disposing Obsolete Weapons
https://youtu.be/mGDMAYqWLeU
HOW SOON WE FORGOT GEN. WESLEY CLARK'S WHISTLEBLOWING ON USA'S MID EAST TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XdkSQtjjx4e4/
REAL REASON FOR THE PALESTINE GENOCIDE, ANOTHER DELETED VID ON YT, THE TRUTH HURTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ty3AP0DtgNLv/
Gina Haspel, Death Witch Torture Queen, Humanitarian and War Crimes in Afghanistan
https://youtu.be/rQS5uAaE0nU
Bolton’s Legacy? Went Behind Trumps Back, Netyenrau’s Inside WH Mole, & Bebe’s Land Grab
https://youtu.be/UUQ3M9pBlv0
USA,UN Destroys Democracy, and Puts Dictators, USA IS Next
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZxYFTdn6mU
Does Semper Fi mean, F#@k me in the Ass? A reply to Kay Griggs Interviews.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J86Rl7EsPSM
MILITARY STANDING DOWN, AGAINST U.S. CONSTITUTION. Suicides, Low Moral Plague Our Defense.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnfUvhftbU0
Should America be Sued for their History of Worldly Atrocities.
https://youtu.be/Mp24CcMSMhw
Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American.
https://youtu.be/GRD2RrmG-TM
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLwb49IRXS0
Patriotism Can Be a Fatal Habit, Flags,& White Flag.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cec0Jx508Lk
Introducing Costa Rica's Military Armed Forces
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVOmNwhjrtM
Calling all Admirals and Generals, Coup in Lieu of Civil War
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Is2cPPaBZtU
Prediction of Iran War or World War 3 starting.
http://youtu.be/C1od4aXgaQc
"GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTfxwnKvYWA
Two Tribes Annihilation Remix With Nuclear Themed Gallery.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-gfridNpsI
full newscast here,
RT News - July 15 2020
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/494772-rtnews-july-15-12msk/
The 'sex crime culture' in the US military - the brutal murder of a young soldier in Texas sees other servicewomen bravely come forward as commanders are called-out for not doing more to crack down. One victim claims they're being silenced.
full newscast here,
RT News - July 15 2020
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/494772-rtnews-july-15-12msk/
Invisible Wars, Exposing the Rampage of Sexual Abuse in the US Military, an RT Documentary
https://youtu.be/9dHL9NceRfg
https://youtu.be/uKuU73SdLoM
Gerald Celente, ACTIVE Military Suicides Spike, Among the 22 Veterans per Day
https://youtu.be/4Z4A4pjGHsQ
MEDLEY OF AMERICAN ATROCITIES. YOU OUGHT TO BE ASHAMED TO BE AMERICAN
https://youtu.be/WnPlJiV7p0c
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s1825QjAEiQZ/
KAY GRIGGS INTERVIEW, FULL 7 PLUS HOURS. LEAVES YOU SPEECHLESS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzoZFyFoqXuF/
Gerald Celente's Super Salute to General Mad Dog Mattis, The Presstitues Hero
https://youtu.be/DgUS6d8x5D4
Whole World Ruled by Homosexual Pedophile, Psychopaths in 6 Major Institutions
https://youtu.be/XOZUkh8s_0Q
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aThlL8fcHhND/
More Proof USA is ISIS, Coalition Rescues ISIS Commanders in Syria
https://youtu.be/MH-IE3EZ4UU
"Mosul's Stench of Death Makes you Wrench" USA/NATO Should Clean Up Dead.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cJuRR_oXDo
Trump’s War Mongering WITH USA`s Inept Military, Will Lose WW3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFmA6i3ZHQU
Thank God for Mercenaries. Trump Bans Transgender in Military
https://youtu.be/xbQDLrca7Do
Memorial Day Message, F#@k The Military. World's Biggest Criminals.
https://youtu.be/QWpKhyYJIyk
N Korea, It's Not About the NUKES, It's About the Heroin Cash Crop
https://youtu.be/68mPxN0ThXI
Trump. Joined the Club, Another War Criminal, Full Speech
https://youtu.be/b7xRwkC8ppE
De JaVu, Another War Criminal Born, Trump Attacks Syria
https://youtu.be/-__ipkPJG5Q
China's Military Women can Wipe Out the USA. Our guys are fatigued, drugged, suicidal, etc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmnoB9SDD0
WW$ & Civil Wars Against Bank$ters, Who are Protected by your taxes, WW3 in process.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAx7c75F5_c
WW4 Will Be Fought With Sticks and Stones. Albert Einstein.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JORMPk8ZHZ0
Mid-Air Dog Fight Avoided, NATO F-18 as Su-27 Protects Their FM’s Jet
https://youtu.be/fF67dUWX-mM
Silly Iranians, Put Their Country in the Middle of US Military Bases
https://vimeo.com/343846522
US Army's University Coup Cookbook of Atrocities and Destruction
https://youtu.be/O7Qz1KnFbLg
Syria Missile Attacks? Nope, Just USA Disposing Obsolete Weapons
https://youtu.be/mGDMAYqWLeU
HOW SOON WE FORGOT GEN. WESLEY CLARK'S WHISTLEBLOWING ON USA'S MID EAST TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XdkSQtjjx4e4/
REAL REASON FOR THE PALESTINE GENOCIDE, ANOTHER DELETED VID ON YT, THE TRUTH HURTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ty3AP0DtgNLv/
Gina Haspel, Death Witch Torture Queen, Humanitarian and War Crimes in Afghanistan
https://youtu.be/rQS5uAaE0nU
Bolton’s Legacy? Went Behind Trumps Back, Netyenrau’s Inside WH Mole, & Bebe’s Land Grab
https://youtu.be/UUQ3M9pBlv0
USA,UN Destroys Democracy, and Puts Dictators, USA IS Next
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZxYFTdn6mU
Does Semper Fi mean, F#@k me in the Ass? A reply to Kay Griggs Interviews.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J86Rl7EsPSM
MILITARY STANDING DOWN, AGAINST U.S. CONSTITUTION. Suicides, Low Moral Plague Our Defense.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnfUvhftbU0
Should America be Sued for their History of Worldly Atrocities.
https://youtu.be/Mp24CcMSMhw
Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American.
https://youtu.be/GRD2RrmG-TM
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLwb49IRXS0
Patriotism Can Be a Fatal Habit, Flags,& White Flag.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cec0Jx508Lk
Introducing Costa Rica's Military Armed Forces
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVOmNwhjrtM
Calling all Admirals and Generals, Coup in Lieu of Civil War
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Is2cPPaBZtU
Prediction of Iran War or World War 3 starting.
http://youtu.be/C1od4aXgaQc
"GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTfxwnKvYWA
Two Tribes Annihilation Remix With Nuclear Themed Gallery.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-gfridNpsI
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