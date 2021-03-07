'Sex Crime Culture' in the US military, the brutal murder of Vanessa Guillen, in Texas

The 'sex crime culture' in the US military - the brutal murder of a young soldier in Texas sees other servicewomen bravely come forward as commanders are called-out for not doing more to crack down. One victim claims they're being silenced.full newscast here,RT News - July 15 2020The 'sex crime culture' in the US military - the brutal murder of a young soldier in Texas sees other servicewomen bravely come forward as commanders are called-out for not doing more to crack down. One victim claims they're being silenced.full newscast here,RT News - July 15 2020Invisible Wars, Exposing the Rampage of Sexual Abuse in the US Military, an RT DocumentaryGerald Celente, ACTIVE Military Suicides Spike, Among the 22 Veterans per DayMEDLEY OF AMERICAN ATROCITIES. YOU OUGHT TO BE ASHAMED TO BE AMERICANKAY GRIGGS INTERVIEW, FULL 7 PLUS HOURS. LEAVES YOU SPEECHLESSGerald Celente's Super Salute to General Mad Dog Mattis, The Presstitues HeroWhole World Ruled by Homosexual Pedophile, Psychopaths in 6 Major InstitutionsMore Proof USA is ISIS, Coalition Rescues ISIS Commanders in Syria"Mosul's Stench of Death Makes you Wrench" USA/NATO Should Clean Up Dead.Trump’s War Mongering WITH USA`s Inept Military, Will Lose WW3Thank God for Mercenaries. Trump Bans Transgender in MilitaryMemorial Day Message, F#@k The Military. World's Biggest Criminals.N Korea, It's Not About the NUKES, It's About the Heroin Cash CropTrump. Joined the Club, Another War Criminal, Full SpeechDe JaVu, Another War Criminal Born, Trump Attacks SyriaChina's Military Women can Wipe Out the USA. Our guys are fatigued, drugged, suicidal, etc.WW$ & Civil Wars Against Bank$ters, Who are Protected by your taxes, WW3 in process.WW4 Will Be Fought With Sticks and Stones. Albert Einstein.Mid-Air Dog Fight Avoided, NATO F-18 as Su-27 Protects Their FM’s JetSilly Iranians, Put Their Country in the Middle of US Military BasesUS Army's University Coup Cookbook of Atrocities and DestructionSyria Missile Attacks? Nope, Just USA Disposing Obsolete WeaponsHOW SOON WE FORGOT GEN. WESLEY CLARK'S WHISTLEBLOWING ON USA'S MID EAST TAKEOVERREAL REASON FOR THE PALESTINE GENOCIDE, ANOTHER DELETED VID ON YT, THE TRUTH HURTSGina Haspel, Death Witch Torture Queen, Humanitarian and War Crimes in AfghanistanBolton’s Legacy? Went Behind Trumps Back, Netyenrau’s Inside WH Mole, & Bebe’s Land GrabUSA,UN Destroys Democracy, and Puts Dictators, USA IS NextDoes Semper Fi mean, F#@k me in the Ass? A reply to Kay Griggs Interviews.MILITARY STANDING DOWN, AGAINST U.S. CONSTITUTION. Suicides, Low Moral Plague Our Defense.Should America be Sued for their History of Worldly Atrocities.Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American.The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsPatriotism Can Be a Fatal Habit, Flags,& White Flag.Introducing Costa Rica's Military Armed ForcesCalling all Admirals and Generals, Coup in Lieu of Civil WarPrediction of Iran War or World War 3 starting."GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICATwo Tribes Annihilation Remix With Nuclear Themed Gallery.