General Flynn Breaks Down the Most Alarming Points of the 'Declaration of North America'

General Michael Flynn of https://generalflynn.com joins guest hosts Michael Yon of https://michaelyon.locals.com/ and Ann Vandersteel of https://rightnow.news/ to break down the most alarming parts of the new Delcaration of North America.
Read it here:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/01/10/declaration-of-north-america-dna/
