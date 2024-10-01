Another Month Of Ukrainian Offensive Ends With Russian Advance

The month of September was difficult for Kiev, although it has recently made a strategic bet on an attack on Russian territory in the Kursk region. The offensives of the Russian army are gaining momentum on almost all Ukrainian frontlines. Pounding the strategic rear of the Ukrainian military, Russian forces are grinding down enemy troops in cauldrons.

On September 30, Russian kamikaze drones were busy destroying targets throughout Ukraine. The capital Kiev came under a massive attack. Drones reportedly destroyed warehouses near the Borispol airfield on the city outskirts and struck an energy station in the city itself. Iskander missiles struck a military echelon in the Mykolaiv region. Numerous explosions thundered in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, Odessa, Cherkassy and Zaporozhie regions. Ukrainian military positions in Sumy and Kharkiv are continually pounded by Russian heavy bombs.

Destruction of Ukrainian reserves in the border areas and disruption of military supplies weakened Ukrainian positions in the Russian Kursk region. As a result, the Russian offensive continues. Over the past day, Russian forces advanced on the southern flank in the Kursk region. A wide area of about 5 square kilometers south of Plekhovo came under their control. Russians attack in Olgovka and in the area of Kremennaya, where a surrounded Russian grouping resists.

The intensity of Ukrainian attacks on the border of the Glushkovsky district decreased. Assaults of Ukrainian armored groups are repelled near Veseloe. Russian counterattacks repelled the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Medvezhie and mopped up the outskirts of the village.

The fortress of Ugledar is almost surrounded. The Ukrainian garrison, despite the increasing pressure, continues to resist. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already lost the eastern part of the city and are cut off from supplies and support. Ukrainian servicemen who attempt to escape are coming under Russian fire, suffering heavy losses. Ukrainians hiding in high-rise buildings are smoked out with strikes by FPV drones.

Kiev is looking for culprits to punish. Amid the ongoing Russian offensive, the commander of the 72nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, responsible for the defense of the city, was dismissed. Earlier, part of the unit defending Ugledar was redeployed to the Kursk region. Under the extreme conditions of the enemy’s offensive, the commander of the brigade was replaced with an officer who spent the last year in the rear, hunting for cannon fodder on the streets of Odessa.

Meanwhile, the remnants of the 72nd Brigade, and other units, who were not allowed to withdraw from Ugledar, began to surrender in small groups. The Ukrainian garrison only has two options left — captivity in order to save lives or death in battle because sooner or later Ugledar will be completely mopped up by the Russian army.

