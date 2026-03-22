JEWS DUPED TRUMP TO TAKE THE FALL

You can see all the Jew Neo Con rats on the Jew TV "news" shows pinning the blame for this colossal FAIL on TRUMP. Ha ha ha. And Trump is so weak and pathetic that he is willingly going to take the fall for the Jews. They got the goods on him no question about that. Because if there is one thing that Trump would never do would be to take the fall and look like the biggest dupe ever - for anyone. But watch, he's gonna take the fall. And he's so stupid that he is completely unaware that the Jews did a secret deal with China to trick trump into the war SPECIFICALLY TO DEPLETE US INTERCEPTOR MISSILES. That's what this war is about. That and to keep Netanyahu protected from those pesky Jew prosecutors and judges who were about to imprison him for multiple crimes. None of this was told to Trump, they don't need to, Trump is up to his ears in the Epstein Child Sexual Blackmail network and he has also quite clearly demonstrated that he is willing to ruin his reputation to protect CLUB PED. So his reputation is completely toast and this point and there is no return.