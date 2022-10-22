Why Cattlemen are Being Told to Shut Up

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Oct 6, 2022
Lonesome Lands
Over the past few months there have been multiple articles in agriculture magazines telling farmers and ranchers they can and can not say about the cattle industry. One article is actually titled, "stop saying that." Jim Mundorf lays out how there is an obvious campaign to get cattlemen, who criticize they way the industry currently operates, to shut the hell up.Show less
