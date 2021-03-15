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Fact-Checkers Say There's No Link Between Covid Vaccine & Death But FACT is...There is One.
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1462 views • March 15, 2021
While MSM is claiming that the Covid vaccine has no link to the deaths following vaccination, even if they occur within minutes, hours, or a day or so. Are these denials of association based in science? Is there science that might show how or why people are dying after the covid vaccine?
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/fact-checkers-say-theres-no-link-between-covid-vaccine-death-but-fact-is-there-is-one/
Text TWD to 786-808-1302 for Wild Doc updates and join me Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/fact-checkers-say-theres-no-link-between-covid-vaccine-death-but-fact-is-there-is-one/
Text TWD to 786-808-1302 for Wild Doc updates and join me Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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