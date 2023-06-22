No 5G chip in 5G phones, so NWO's 5G towers purposes are to kill & zombify & genetically alter & spy

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2023). Since they were cooking alive my head and neck and top of my shoulders yesterday while sitting in front of the computer, so that it felt like a sunburn and my palms & soles & armpits were dripping body liquid out, and they were cooking alive my heart & genital while sleeping last night, I will expose that their every 5G phones in Cananda do not have 5G chips inside, according to experts who fix phones every day, so the 5G tower “Rwandan genocide riots” “Wuhan China COVID biochemical weapon vaccine assassination genocide” “AI black goo nanite zombie fake virus” 5G technology is for the purpose of spying into humans’ toilets, and killing humans remotely, and controlling the brains & thoughts of humans, and connecting all COVID vaccinated humans to their 5G Starlink 42,000 satellites hive-mind fallen angel demon-possessed zombie human populace technology, and to alter the DNA of the humans into chimeras. End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine