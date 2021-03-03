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Matthew 15:21-28 “Through Faith and Humility, God Will Hear”
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10 views • March 03, 2021
Last week we saw Jesus calling out the Jewish leaders on their hypocrisy. They were more concerned with their traditions than they were about the law and they were upset that the disciples didn’t wash their hands before they ate. Jesus plainly told them that it’s the attitude of the heart that God is concerned with because from the heart the mouth speaks. For us today it’s about walking in the Spirit rather than the flesh.
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