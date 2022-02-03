BIDEN'S FREE MASKS ARE HERE! DO YOU WANT ONE?

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4505 subscribers
When government promises you something for free, it's a good idea to look that gift horse in the mouth. Now that the free government facemasks have arrived in stores, this advice is doubly important. Rep. Massie has Tweeted a hilarious photo of your "free" masks. Also today: Republican Party old-liners are freaking out over Tucker Carlson's refusal to get on board with war on Russia.