Downsizing Done Right, From Chaos to Cozy, & Local Matsuri Magic

Good day from Kamakura Japan on this Saturday November 22nd. This week I’ve been putting some final touches on my new home and garden…after a move that took about six week, total. Haru and I are feeling settled in and quite comfortable in our downsized home. I brought over the Highland Blueberries from the old place and replanted them in containers, hoping they’ll thrive here. I fertilized the pineapples and other plants to give them some nourishment as we head toward the year-end. In the back garden, I created a stair-step with the tiles that I brought over from the old place. And I hung three light fixtures that I saved for nearly two decades just for a time like this. The front garden has a new look. And I took part in my neighborhood association’s Fall Festival last weekend! Let’s look back at what’s been another very good week.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll