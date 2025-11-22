Downsizing Done Right, From Chaos to Cozy, & Local Matsuri Magic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura Japan on this Saturday November 22nd. This week I’ve been putting some final touches on my new home and garden…after a move that took about six week, total. Haru and I are feeling settled in and quite comfortable in our downsized home. I brought over the Highland Blueberries from the old place and replanted them in containers, hoping they’ll thrive here. I fertilized the pineapples and other plants to give them some nourishment as we head toward the year-end. In the back garden, I created a stair-step with the tiles that I brought over from the old place. And I hung three light fixtures that I saved for nearly two decades just for a time like this. The front garden has a new look. And I took part in my neighborhood association’s Fall Festival last weekend! Let’s look back at what’s been another very good week.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll