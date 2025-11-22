BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Downsizing Done Right, From Chaos to Cozy, & Local Matsuri Magic
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
61 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 1 day ago

Good day from Kamakura Japan on this Saturday November 22nd. This week I’ve been putting some final touches on my new home and garden…after a move that took about six week, total. Haru and I are feeling settled in and quite comfortable in our downsized home. I brought over the Highland Blueberries from the old place and replanted them in containers, hoping they’ll thrive here. I fertilized the pineapples and other plants to give them some nourishment as we head toward the year-end. In the back garden, I created a stair-step with the tiles that I brought over from the old place. And I hung three light fixtures that I saved for nearly two decades just for a time like this. The front garden has a new look. And I took part in my neighborhood association’s Fall Festival last weekend! Let’s look back at what’s been another very good week. 


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
kamakura japanjapan vlog 2025haru the dogkamakura gardeningjapan expat lifejapanese garden autumndownsizing japankamakura townhouse tourcontainer blueberriesgrowing pineapple in japanjapanese fall festivalmatsuri kamakuracozy japanese homegarden makeover japanliving in kamakura 2025autumn in japansmall space gardening japanreplanting blueberrieswinter garden prep japan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy