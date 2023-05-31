Matt Gaetz on Newsmax | The left's latest move to undermine democracy.

The left's latest move to undermine democracy. "Fewer choices, that's what you need, as the American voter", so says the mainstream media.
Democrats claim to be the beacon of democracy, but their latest talking point is just the opposite
source:
https://rumble.com/v2qv82q-the-lefts-latest-move-to-undermine-democracy.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.