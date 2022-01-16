ANOTHER COVID VAX VICTIM, ANOTHER DEVASTATED FAMILY

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Derek, age 41, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning. Calvin said good night to his dad around midnight, and at 1:30 a.m. Derek went to tell Calvin that an ambulance was on its way, right before collapsing to the floor. Derek died of Cardiac Arrest due to a blood clot, six days after receiving his second Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine was listed as a secondary cause of death on his death certificate.