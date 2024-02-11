German MEP Christine Anderson: People are realizing climate change is a MASSIVE LIE

Neil Oliver on GBNews | German MEP Christine Anderson: People are realising climate change is a MASSIVE LIE | EU scared of voters after farmers revolt.

'The EU are frightened... they're beginning to realise that people will no longer let them get away with it... people are beginning to realise that [climate change] is a gigantic lie'





Christine Anderson MEP reacts to the EU 'climb down' over farming laws following mass protests.





