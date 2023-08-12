Create New Account
Communist psychopath wants police to forcibly VAXX people
channel image
The Prisoner
8668 Subscribers
365 views
Published 14 hours ago

“Literally the cops come in and vaccinate you." Sam Harris argues that all of us would agree with the State forcing the COVID vaccine on the people if COVID was deadlier. 3 hours of this communist blabbering: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=6KJhM7Pg5EA

1 minute 29 second version:
https://twitter.com/MythinformedMKE/status/1689390929113710592

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
vaccineebolasam harris

