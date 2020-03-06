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INFOTOONS: Something like a Demo Reel
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24 views • March 06, 2020
This is a mash up of a few animations I made that didn't fit anywhere else, some things I learned form tutorials and a couple scenes from earlier videos to flesh it out set to music. All modeling, animation, texture painting, sound and video editing was done with Blender.
Song: Sun Machine One from YouTube Audio Library
I'm also on
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LnITsLlDkXM3/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@InfoToons:c
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpVUXHa1JfNnnc4u3q7j-5Q
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/Infotoons
Gab: https://gab.com/Infotoons
Twitter: (Where I have a massive following) https://twitter.com/Infotoons1
Song: Sun Machine One from YouTube Audio Library
I'm also on
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LnITsLlDkXM3/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@InfoToons:c
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpVUXHa1JfNnnc4u3q7j-5Q
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/Infotoons
Gab: https://gab.com/Infotoons
Twitter: (Where I have a massive following) https://twitter.com/Infotoons1
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