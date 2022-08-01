Aerial Genocide Report from the UK war zone -- July 2022 compilation -- Dave Holly UK

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Aerial Genocide Report from the UK war zone -- July compilation -- Dave Holly UK
Geo-interfering Patently Patented https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
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Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
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PATENT 0462795 - July 16, 1891 - 'Method Of Producing Rain-fall. (Look it up!) https://patents.google.com/patent/US4...
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David Albert Yates UK
All books here https://www.amazon.co.uk/David-Yates/...
👉 Beauty And The Beasts; https://www.amazon.co.uk/Beauty-Beast...
👉 Geo-interfering Patently Patented https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
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🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos
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Music in this video..
Track: Release Me
Album: The Gathering - 1991
Artist: Infected Mushroom
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Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos