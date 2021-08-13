Hawaii Attorney Michael Green Files Class Action Lawsuit Says Vaccine Has Killed 45 thousand People

Michael Green has filed a class action lawsuit initially representing 1,200 first responders against the Governor's vaccine mandates with thousands more expected to join.Honolulu Fire Captain Kaimi Pelekai gives an emotional testimony about losing his job because he doesn't want to put this experimental vaccine in his body after spending the last year taking care of COVID-19 patients.Attorney Sean Williams says that there are already effective treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.And, according to the CDC, it is unnecessary to test asymptomatic people because they do not spread the virus.Source:https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/1260For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat