© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hawaii Attorney Michael Green Files Class Action Lawsuit Says Vaccine Has Killed 45 thousand People
Follow
4
Share
Report
601 views • August 13, 2021
Michael Green has filed a class action lawsuit initially representing 1,200 first responders against the Governor's vaccine mandates with thousands more expected to join.
Honolulu Fire Captain Kaimi Pelekai gives an emotional testimony about losing his job because he doesn't want to put this experimental vaccine in his body after spending the last year taking care of COVID-19 patients.
Attorney Sean Williams says that there are already effective treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.
And, according to the CDC, it is unnecessary to test asymptomatic people because they do not spread the virus.
Source:
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/1260
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Honolulu Fire Captain Kaimi Pelekai gives an emotional testimony about losing his job because he doesn't want to put this experimental vaccine in his body after spending the last year taking care of COVID-19 patients.
Attorney Sean Williams says that there are already effective treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.
And, according to the CDC, it is unnecessary to test asymptomatic people because they do not spread the virus.
Source:
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/1260
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.