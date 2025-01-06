© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Filmed earlier this morning, this shows the result of the snowstorm that hit the area yesterday, January 5, 2025. Please remember in your prayers, and in your deeds, those who have no shelter from the storm.
Included music is the opening bars of my own Serenade for Strings, Number 2 in A, “La Transformation”, which is ©2004 William F. Maddock.
#SnowedIn, #NoShelter, #Storms