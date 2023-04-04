https://gettr.com/post/p2dem5n50b2

04/03/2023 In an interview on The John Fredericks Show, Nicole introduced the audience to the Chinese Communist Party's BGY scheme to infiltrate the U.S.: B stands for "blue," i.e., technology transfer, cyber attacks; G stands for "gold," i.e., bribing politicians, businessmen, lawmakers and lawyers with money; and Y stands for "yellow," i.e., using sexual bribes as blackmail to make their cohorts fully compliant.

04/03/2023 妮可接受《约翰·弗雷德里克斯秀》采访时，向观众介绍中共渗透美国的BGY(蓝金黄)计划。B代表“蓝”，即技术转让、网络攻击；G代表“金”，即用金钱来贿赂政客、商人、议员和律师；Y代表“黄”，即用性贿赂作为敲诈，让其同伙完全服从。

