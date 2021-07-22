© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The French Protest of July 17th.. The march against tyranny and authoritarian measures
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • July 22, 2021
broadcasting live on July 17th in Quimper, France during the "manifestation" (protest in french) for what it was worth for a fairly small city.. was still encouraging to be around all types of folks down for the cause & saying no to the recent announcements by the kakistocracy gov't in regards to vaxx passports for access into certain places & transportation services..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.