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Journalists Underfire As Shelling Hits Civilian Area In Ukraine - Russia War [English Subtitles]
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41 views • May 02, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. May 1, 2022. English subtitles.
I am back. A village under fire is what i found on my way back from Mariupol. After a long ( 10 day) break after 7 weeks of this new war i raced to Mariupol to cover what could be cover the news that could be covered there. With a day of reflection seeing the damage and destruction that i have already shown many times I realized my viewers and supporters deserved more.On my why back to Donetsk in the distance saw a village(Yelinivka) coming under fire. I and my team raced to the location of the explosions to document what was happening and found a area and people decimated by shelling. The locals of course blamed Ukraine for shelling their homes as "Ukraine has been doing for 8 years".
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npQiQx3OmQA
I am back. A village under fire is what i found on my way back from Mariupol. After a long ( 10 day) break after 7 weeks of this new war i raced to Mariupol to cover what could be cover the news that could be covered there. With a day of reflection seeing the damage and destruction that i have already shown many times I realized my viewers and supporters deserved more.On my why back to Donetsk in the distance saw a village(Yelinivka) coming under fire. I and my team raced to the location of the explosions to document what was happening and found a area and people decimated by shelling. The locals of course blamed Ukraine for shelling their homes as "Ukraine has been doing for 8 years".
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npQiQx3OmQA
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